El Herradero lands on Dirty Dining

MASK UP, BACK UP, WASH UP. THAT'S THE HEALTH DISTRICT'S NEW MOTTO AND THEY'RE PRINTING IT IN HEALTH INSPECTIONS, BUT IT'S CLEAR NOT EVERY RESTAURANT IS GETTING THE MESSAGE--ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO HANDWASHING. WE ALL KNOW BY NOW THAT WE MUST WASH OUR HANDS FOR AT LEAST 20 SECONDS. BUT HEALTH INSPECTORS SAY WORKERS AT EL HERRADERO WERE JUST DOING A QUICK RINSE. ONE FOOD HANDLER DIDN'T WASH AT ALL AFTER HANDLING RAW MEAT. THE MEXICAN RESTAURANT ON WARM SPRINGS AND SPENCER GOT A 39-DEMERIT "C" GRADE ON ITS JAN.12 INSPECTION. AND THE "C"...ARE YOU STILL WORKING TO FIX EVERYTHING? YEAH, WE'RE STILL WORKING ON IT.

... IS STILL THERE. I JUST WANT TO MAKE SURE WE GET YOUR PERSPECTIVE ON WHAT HAPPENED WITH ALL THOSE VIOLATIONS AND THE CONDITIONS IN THE KICHEN THAT THE HEALTH DISTRICT FOUND TO BE UNSANITARY, AND THE ISSUES WITH THE HANDWASHING... HANDWASHING VIOLATIONS TOPPED THE LIST AT EL HERRADERO, BUT THERE WERE ALSO MULTIPLE FOODS IN THE TEMPERATURE DANGER ZONE INCLUDING MILK AND TWO KINDS OF DISHWASHING AT THE SAME TIME. DIRTY KITCHENWARE WAS STORED AS CLEAN. FOOD CONTANERS WERE DIRTY WITH OLD FOOD. UNWASHED AVOCADOS WERE TOUCHING SLICED BELL PEPPERS. AND FRIDGE AND FREEZER AND FLOORS AND WALLS WERE EXCESSIVELY DIRTY WITH BUILD-UP AND OLD FOOD REQUIRING A DEEP CLEAN. THAT HAPPENED BECAUSE WE ARE IN COVID SITUATION. OUR WORKERS ARE AT HOME. THEY DIDN'T COME TO... YOU HAD A PROBLEM WITH STAFFING THAT DAY OR HAS IT BEEN A PROBLEM FOR YOU FOR A LONG TIME? WE DON'T HAVE ENOUGH WORKERS. OWNER AVELINA RAMIREZ MORALES SAYS SHE'S HAD TO TAKE ON A LOT OF DUTIES HERSELF. SO, IT'S A LITTLE HARD TO WORK WITH THE CUSTOMERS AND WORK IN THE KITCHEN AND WORK WITH EVERYTHING. INSPECTORS SAY KITCHEN STAFF WERE NOT KNOWLEDGEABLE IN BASIC FOOD SAFETY. FOOD WAS NOT DATE-LABELED. SALT AND CHILIES WERE IN UNCOVERED BINS SUBJECT TO CONTAMINATION. AND RAW BEEF WAS STORED ABOVE READY-TO-EAT CACTUS. THERE WAS ALSO AN OPEN CUP OF EMPLOYEE COFFEE NEXT TO READY-TO-EAT CUSTOMER FOOD. WE KNOW THIS IS A REALLY HARD TIME FOR RESTAURANTS AND YOU'RE SO LIMITED IN WHAT YOU CAN DO. SO, WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO HEAR FROM YOU AS YOU RECOVER FROM THIS? THE CUSTOMERS HAVE BEEN OUR CUSTOMERS FOR A LONG TIME, SO THEY KNOW US. YOUR LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS KNOW YOU AND THEY KNOW YOU'RE COMMITTED TO FIXING THIS? YES. ALL THREE CLOSURES THIS WEEK HAD THE SAME IMMINENT HEALTH HAZARD: NO HOT WATER. THAT LED TO TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT RALLY'S ON DESERT INN AND BOULDER HIGHWAY, PUBLIC WORKS COFFEE SHOP ON WATER STREET IN HENDERSON, AND CHICK-FIL-A ON RANCHO AND SAHARA WHERE THE GENERAL MANAGER SAYS THEY WERE THE VICTIM OF MURPHY'S LAW--EVERYTHING THAT COULD GO WRONG DID GO WRONG WITH THEIR HOT WATER HEATER AT EXACTLY THE WRONG TIME. INSPECTORS ARRIVED AT CHICK-FIL-A ON JANUARY 12 TO APPROVE A NEWLY INSTALLED DISHWASHER AND FOUND THE RESTAURANT OPERATING WITHOUT HOT WATER. THAT CREATED MULTIPLE HANDWASHING VIOLATIONS THAT LED TO IMMEDIATE SHUTDOWN. THE GENERAL MANAGER SAYS A NEW WATER HEATER AND AN "A" GRADE THE NEXT DAY. PUBLIC WORKS COFFEE SHOP'S CLOSURE WAS ON THE SAME DAY FOR THE SAME REASON. THOUGH THE CLOSURE THERE ONLY LASTED A FEW HOURS, INSPECTORS HAD TO EDUCATE THEM ON PROPER HANDWASHING AFTER SEEING FOOD HANDLERS RING UP CUSTOMERS, HANDLE MONEY, THEN PREPARE COFFEE BEVERAGES WITH NO HANDWASHING WHATSOEVER. THE MANAGER AT PUBLIC WORKS SAID TWO NEW EMPLOYEES WERE HELPING EACH OTHER OUT AND ARE NOW FULLY AWARE OF JUST HOW MUCH HANDWASHING THEY MUST DO. THE COFFEE BAR IS BACK TO A 3-DEMERIT "A" GRADE. KTNV.COM. DARCY SPEARS, 13 INVESTIGATES.