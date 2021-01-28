Midwife re-creates 'holiday airport experience' from her home

I work so I can go on them. "The video has seemed to cheer people up. "I had a treadmill in the house to keep fit and we managed to balance the iPad in the door of the washing machine for the picture. "Although one nit-picker pointed out that the image inside the washing machine was going the opposite way. "But you can't please everybody."

This is the funny moment a lockdown-fatigued midwife re-created the 'going on holiday' experience from the comfort of her own home.Julie Jones, 56, had been watching ITV's Benidorm and was overcome with a wave of holiday blues, having not jetted away in over a year. She decided to beat the blues by re-creating the 'airport experience', using her treadmill as a luggage belt.Then dressed in sunglasses and cargo shorts, Julie can be seen standing on her treadmill with her suitcase to recreate moving walkways in airports. Then she sat next to her washing machine with a glass of white wine and her passport - turning the domed door into a plane window with a print out photo of the wing.The mum-of-four then returned to the treadmill to pick up her suitcase.Julie - who has worked on the NHS frontline as a midwife during the pandemic - created the video to help "spread some laughs", on Friday (22).Julie, from Stockport, Greater Mancs., said: "I have a WhatsApp group with people from work and I'm known as a bit of a joker. "It was just to help cheer people up really in this third lockdown."I was sitting watching Benidorm with my step-daughter Sophie when the idea came into our heads. "I think we are all just missing that care-free feeling."I had a holiday with my husband to the Maldives cancelled in November and another one to Spain with people from work. "Going on holiday is my kind of thing.

