How Bubba Wallace Is Preparing for His Madden Challenge and NASCAR Season

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is preparing to face some of his stiffest competition.

From Deshaun Watson to Snoop Dogg, Wallace will be a competitor in the Pro Bowl 2021 Madden Event.

Wallace joined Sports Illustrated's Jarrel Harris to discuss his preparation for the event, the upcoming season, and his new relationship with Michael Jordan.