Heavy movie

Heavy movie - Official Trailer (2021) - Heavy is a revenge thriller set in New York that centers on a crazy couple living it up in the high-end drug scene.

Starring Sophie Turner and Daniel Zovatto.

Directed by Jouri Smit.

“Heavy” is produced by David Atrakchi Oscar shortlisted producer (“Frank & Lola”); Jouri Smit (“War To Be Her”); Jay Van Hoy (“The Lighthouse”); Dillon D.

Jordan of PaperChase Films (“Skin,” “The Kindergarten Teacher”); Zachery Ty Bryan of Lost Lane Entertainment (“Skin,” “Finding 52”); Jonathan Bronfman (“The Witch”); and Gael Cabouat and Boris Mendza producers of “My Old Lady” and “Rise Of A Star.” Electric Entertainment is a Los Angeles based production, distribution, and post-production company.

It is currently in production on the fourth season of THE LIBRARIANS for TNT, and recently completed post-production on the feature BAD SAMARITAN, a thriller directed by Dean Devlin, starring David Tennant and produced by Devlin and his Electric Entertainment team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan.