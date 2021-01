Nasrin Documentary Movie

Nasrin Documentary Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Secretly filmed in Iran: an immersive portrait of the world’s most honored human rights activist and political prisoner, Nasrin Sotoudeh, and of the remarkably resilient Iranian women’s rights movement.

Featuring acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, and journalist Ann Curry.

Narrated by Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman.

Director: Jeff Kaufman Writers: Jeff Kaufman Actors: Olivia Colman, Nasrin Sotoudeh, Ann Curry, Shirin Ebadi, Narges Hosseini, Reza Khandan, Jafar Panahi, Taghi Rahmani, Marietje Schaake, Mansoureh Shojaee Genre: Documentary Run Time: 1 hour 30 minutes