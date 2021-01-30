Health Officials Hail Johnson & Johnson's One-Dose Vaccine

Although it is not quite as effective against the coronavirus as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine has advantages that may make it a game-changer.
Wilson Walker reports.
(1-29-21)
Although it is not quite as effective against the coronavirus as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine has advantages that may make it a game-changer.
Wilson Walker reports.
(1-29-21)
Hospitals prepare for new vaccine group
Doctors say the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, if given the green light, would be a welcome addition to the country’s..