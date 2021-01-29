EU ends threat to override NI Brexit deal in bid to control vaccine exports

Boris Johnson has expressed his “grave concerns” over the EU’s move to impose export controls on coronavirus vaccines and impinge on the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.The Prime Minister held a call with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Friday evening as Downing Street warned the bloc not to disrupt the supply of jabs.
