Myntra changes logo after woman files complaint, what is the new logo?|Oneindia News

The e-commerce fashion giant Myntra has decided to change its logo after a complaint was filed by a Mumbai-based activist Naaz Patel in association with Avesta Foundation NGO.

The complaint was filed in December 2020.

In the complaint the woman activist alleged that the logo was was insulting and offensive towards women.

In the complaint, Patel demanded that the Flipkart-backed e-commerce giant remove the logo, and urged the police to take appropriate action against the company.

Patel alleged that the old logo resembled a nakedwoman