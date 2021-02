NCIS Los Angeles S12E10 The Frogman's Daughter

NCIS: Los Angeles 12x10 "The Frogman's Daughter" Season 12 Episode 10 Promo trailer HD - When Sam’s daughter, Kam (Kayla Smith), is kidnapped after leading citywide protests, he will stop at nothing to find her.

Also, Deeks rejoins NCIS and Callen searches for answers about Anna, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, February 14th on CBS.