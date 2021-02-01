Care home vaccinations: Whately plays down reports some staff unwilling to have jab

Social care minister Helen Whately said the expected confirmation that all elderly care home residents in England have been offered the coronavirus vaccine was a “turning point”.She played down reports that some care home workers have been unwilling to take the coronavirus vaccine.“We know that there were some staff that were worried about the idea of having the vaccination,” she told BBC Breakfast.“But what I am hearing is that when the vaccination teams go into the care homes staff are coming forward.

Some might be nervous but when they see their colleagues getting the vaccination, when they see that it’s all right… we really are seeing good take-up from care home workers.”Ms Whately said it was too soon to beginning relaxing the rules on care home visiting.“At the moment it is too soon.

We have had care home residents only just vaccinated,” she said.“We know it takes time to build up immunity and we also know we have really high rates of Covid still in the wider community.

So we can’t say it is OK to open up yet.”