Chelsea star Pernille Harder says the battle for equality in football needs to focus on facilities and opportunities rather than salaries.The Dane, voted the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year for 2020, joined the Blues for a reported world record fee from German side Wolfsburg last September, strengthening the Londoners’ credentials as Champions League contenders.
Pernille Harder says equality fight should focus on facilities and opportunities
