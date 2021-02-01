Anushka shares first glimpse of baby girl 'Vamika'

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in a heart-felt post on social media shared the first glimpse of their daughter and revealed her name as 'Vamika.'

The name Vamika means 'Goddess Durga.'

Anushka wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level.

Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes.

Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full.

Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy." Virat Kohli commented on her post, "My whole world in one frame" The couple had welcomed the baby on January 11.

Soon after the birth they had requested paparazzi to respect their privacy.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met on the sets of a commercial and dated four years before tying a knot in 2017.