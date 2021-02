Encompass Health seeking almost a dozen nurse hires at virtual hiring event

23ABC’s Kristin Vartan has information on a virtual job fair that will lead to almost a dozen registered nurse hires in town.

Students fresh out of nursing school and veteran nurses alike: We know of an opportunity for you.

STUDENTS FRESH OUT OF NURSINGSCHOOL AND VETERAN NURSESALIKE -- THERE'S AN OPPORTUNITYYOU MIGHT WANT TO CONSIDER.TAKE PKGTAKE SOT (:21)LORI BRACKETTHR DIRECTOR, ENCOMPASS HEALTHREHABILITATIONHOSPITAL"OUR GOAL IS TO GET THEM BACK TOTHEIR MAXIMUMFUNCTION OF LIVING, TO BE ABLETO HELP THEM GET BACTO THE COMMUNITY AND BACK TOTHEIR HOME, BUT MAYBE THEY'VEBEEN THROUGH AN AMPUTATION ANDTHAT'S GOING TOCHANGE THE WAY THEY LIVE THEIRLIFE IN THE FUTURE.

SO, WEREALLY NEED TO HAVE NURSES ANDSTAFF HERE WHO HAVE EMPATHFOR THAT."THAT'S LORI BRACKET, THE HRDIRECTOR AT ENCOMPASSHEALTH REHABILITATION HOSPITAL.MANY NURSES ANHEALTHCARE WORKERS HAVEEXPRESSED THE STRESSES OFWORKING ON THE FRONTLINES DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC--BUTONE OF ENCOMPASS HEALTH'S RNS,ANA LYN INCIONG,WHO WAS ONLY A COUPLE YEARS OUTOF NURSING SCHOOL WHEN SHE CAMETO ENCOMPASS SAYS WORKING THEREHAS BEEN VERYFULFILLING FOR HER.TAKE SOT:ANA LYN INCIONGRN, ENCOMPASS HEALTHREHABILITATION HOSPITAL"YOU'RE GIVING OUR PATIENTS HEREANOTHER CHANCE.

YOU'REGIVING THEM HOPE THAT THEY CANSTILL HAVE A LIFE OUTSIDE OFWHAT HAPPENED TO THEM AND THATTHEY CAN BE INDEPENDENT." IF YOUFEEL CALLED TO THIS LINE OF WORKTOO, ELEVENFULL-TIME OPENINGS ARE AVAILABLEFOR REGISTEREDNURSES AT THEIR BAKERSFIELDFACILITY.

AND THERE'S A VIRTUALHIRING EVENT COMING UP THURSDAYAND FRIDAY FROM 8A-M TO 12 P-M TO FILL THEPOSITIONS.TAKE SOT:"THIS IS ACTUALLY A REALLY GREATPLACE TO START YOUR CAREER ASA NURSE, BECAUSE IT IS LIKE AMED SURGE UNIT.

IT'S A PLACE THAT THEY'LL HONE IN THOSE RN SKILLS."((GRAPHIC)) NURSES HIRED WILL WORK A TWELVE HOUR SHIFT,S AND PATIENTS ARE TREATED WITH THERAPY ABOUT THREE HOURS A DAY.((GRAPHIC)) BRACKETT ADDS THAT THEY'LL LEARN HOW TO START IVS, HANG BLOOD AND OTHER FOUNDATION SKILLS TO BEING AN RN. AND ANOTHER CRUCIAL ELEMENT OF TRAINING ON-THE-JOB-- A COURSE CALLED CPR. LORI BRACKETT HR DIRECTOR, ENCOMPASS HEALTH REHABILITATION HOSPITAL "IT STANDS FOR COMFORT, PROFESSIONALISM AND RESPECT. IT'S A REMINDER OF HOW WE WANT PEOPLE TO BE TREATED IN THE WORKPLACE AND HOW TO TREAT PATIENTS AND FAMILIES."