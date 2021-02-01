Union Budget 2021: Opposition parties unite in their criticism of the budget|Oneindia News

Opposition parties unite in their criticism of the Union budget 2021 presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the union budget saying that there was no tax relief for salaried class and it seemed like manifesto promises for the poll-bound states in the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to call the Union Budget 2021 anti-farmer.

