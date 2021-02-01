How will the Paris Agreement impact the Wabash Valley?

Storm Team 10's David Siple talked to an expert about what kind of impacts the Wabash Valley will see now that the United States has joined the Paris Climate Agreement.

The topic of the topic of climate change has made its way back to the forefront of scientific news.

Storm team 10's david siple gives us a look at what the united states and the wabash valley will now be doing to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

President biden signed "this agreement" to get the united states back in the paris agreement on his first day in office.

So... what does that mean for us in the wabash valley?

"that's what all the whole paris accord is about.

The globe getting together to decide how we are going to tackle the problems."

The problem... greenhouse gas emissions.

I spoke with dr. winter, a professor of the earth and environmental systems at i.s.u., to see what these accords could mean for us.

He showed me this graph...it shows the amount of greenhouse gas emissions for each economic sector in the u.s. winter told me we need to decrease our emissions by 7 point 3 percent.

So the paris accords makes each of these sectors accountable for their own emissions.

Those sectors involve companies and cooperation's here in the wabash valley.

"industry, electrical, heat production, agriculture, forestry, building, each one has to lower.

Everyone has to contribute.

We just can't have one sector and not the other one doing it.

So if each one contributes, it's doable."

The main goal that the paris accord sets is to limit the increase of global temperatures to no more than roughly 3.6 degrees.

Those talks on how to lower emissions officially begin on february 19th.

That's when the united states will be entered back in the paris agreement.

In the wthi studio, i'm storm team 10 meteorologist david siple.