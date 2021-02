Monday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update

COVERED FROM EVERY ANGLE WEBEGIN NOW WITH MISSOURI THOUGHWAY IT DISTRIBUTES COVID-19.TEAM VACCINE SEVERAL HOSPITALSACROSS THE STATE HAVE BEENCHOSEN TO DISTRIBUTE THEMAJORITY OF THE SUPPLY JAMIESONHAS BIANCA BELTRAN BREAKS DOWNHOW IT WILL WORK AND WHAT ITMEANS FOR YOU.WITH DEDICATED SUPPLIES OFVACCINE DOSES HOSPITALS ACROSSTHE STATE ARE PREPARING TOVACCINATE THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE.YES.BEEN FRUSTRATING WITH THE LACKOF SUPPLY BEEN THEUNPREDICTABILITY OF THE SUPPLY IDO THINK THE STATUS PUT FORWARDA SOLID PLAN IN THE NORTHLANDHOSPITAL LEADERS ARE PARTNERINGWITH CERNER.NEED A MASS VACCINATION SITEONCE THE VACCINE SUPPLY BEGINSTO FLOW MORE FREELY.YOU’LL SEE THE CAPACITY AT THISTHAT’S DEDICATED SITE INCREASEEVERY WEEK THE STATE RECEIVESABOUT 76,000 VACCINE DOSES HALFWILL GO TO SELECT HOSPITALS.NEARLY A QUARTER WILL BE DEVOTEDTO MASS VACCINATION EVENTS.THE REST WILL BE DIVIDED AMONGLOCAL PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCIESTHAT REALLY QUALIFIED HEALTHCENTERS AND COMMUNITY PROVIDERS.HERE ARE SOME OF THEPARTICIPATING HOSPITALS IN OURAREA.CHOSEN FOR THEIR CAPABILITY TOADMINISTER THOUSANDS OF VACCINESPER WEEK THE AMOUNT THEY RECEIVEWILL BE BASED ON THE REGIONALPOPULATION.WEEKLY VACCINE DELIVERY WILLROTATE WITH PROVIDERS DESIGNATEDTO CERTAIN WEEKS.THERE’S LIGHT AT THE END OF THETUNNEL THAT UNFORTUNATELY THETUNNEL IS STILL A LONG ONE.AND SO WE’RE GOING TO BE ASKINGFOR PEOPLE TO CONTINUE TO REMAINPATIENT.I THINK WORK THROUGH THE LIST OFPEOPLE WAITING FOR THEIR TURNYOUNGER AND KMBC9 NEWS.MANY PARTICIPATING HOSPITALS AREUSING SURVEYS THROUGH THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT TO COLLECT CONTACTINFORMATION FOR PEOPLEINTERESTED IN RECEIVING AVACCINE NOW.THIS IS A LOOK AT VACCINES INTHE US BOTH, MISSOURI AND THISARE FAR BEHIND THE NATIONALAVERAGE IS 9.4 DOSES PER 100PEOPLE.KANSAS IS AT 7.6 DOSES PER 100.MISSOURI IS AT 7.2.THEY RANK 50 SECOND AND 53RDAMONG ALL STATES ANDTERRITORIES.THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SAYSIT’S WORRIED THAT HEALTHCAREPROVIDERS ARE WITHHOLDING SECONDDOSES OF VACCINES THAT COULD BEADMINISTERED IN REAL TIME SENIORADVISORS.SAY PROVIDE RIDERS ARE RESERVINGTHEM DUE TO THE VOLATILITY OFTHE VACCINE SUPPLY, BUT THATREGARDLESS IT SHOULD NOT HAPPENLAST MONTH STATES ADMINISTEREDABOUT 46% OF THEIR VACCINESUPPLY TODAY.IT’S 62% KMBC9 NEWS IS COMPILINGANSWERS TO VIEWER QUESTIONSABOUT THE VACCINE ON OURWEBSITE.WE’RE ALSO POSTING STATE ANDCOUNTY SPECIFIC INFORMATION ONVACCINES FROM THE LOCAL HEALTHOFFICIALS.YOU CAN F