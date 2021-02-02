Hamilton Co. Schools

We check on how the return to class today worked today after 10 weeks in Hamilton County.

Some students in hamilton county schools returned to the classrooms monday.

The board of education left the decision to reopen to superintendent dr. bryan johnson.

This comes as the community has seen a decline in new covid-19 cases.

Schools had been operating virtually since before christmas break after a sharp increase in cases.

Now, elementary age students will attend in person class four days a week.

Sixth through twelveth grade will be hybrid with two days of campus attendance a week.

"we havent been in school in about eight weeks , so it almost feels like the beginning of the school year all over again because summer break is about ten weeks.

But, the kids came in just like usual, teachers were there to greet them, and we had a great day today.

Today, they were very talkative and very excited to be back and see their teachers and see the staff and see each other in person."

Ooltewah principal cass says she is most looking forward for the vaccine this spring.

Teachers are expected to receive vaccines by early spring.

"we are in hopes that that will give us some relief, and we might be able to do more in- person activities.

Today, i was talking with staff members about honor society and beta club indunctions, prom and things were looking at in the spring.

And, we're still extremely cautious."

Principal cass says this spring semester will likely be better than the fall since students are more adjusted to a hybrid learning style.

Reporting in ooltewah tn, bekah birdsall, news 12 now.