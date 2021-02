Patrick Mahomes says Travis Kelce’s spirit animal would be a giraffe

AND BUCKS TODAY LYNN.WELL A SUPER BOWL MEDIA EVENTLOOKED A LOT DIFFERENT THAN ITHAS IN THE PAST.IT WAS ALL DONE VIRTUALLY THISYEAR.THIS WAS THE SITE A YEAR AGO.ALL THE PLAYERS WERE PARADED ANDDEMOLISHED STADIUM IN MIAMITHOUSANDS OF REPORTERS FROM ALLOVER THE WORLD WERE THERE TO ASKEVERY QUESTION UNDER THE SUNTHIS YEAR.ARE STILL IN KANSAS CITY ANDPLAYERS WERE AT THEIR TEAMFACILITIES FOR THE INTERVIEWSREPORTERS WERE ABLE TO ASK THETOUGH QUESTIONS AND WHAT HASBECOME CUSTOMARY AT THE MEDIAEVENT KIDS ALSO GOT THEIR CHANCETO GET THEIR QUESTIONS IN TOO.WHAT DO YOU THINK YOUR SPIRITANIMAL NICKNAME IS I WOULD LIKETO BE LIKE A WOLF.A WOLF KIND OF RUNNING AROUNDWITH MY PACK AND BEING ABLE TOBE A LEADER AND SOMEONE THATCONTINUES TO ATTACK ANDCONTINUES TO LEAD WHAT YOU’REABOUT TRAVIS KELSEY.WHAT DO YOU THINK HIS IS GOT TOBE SOMETHING FUNNY?I THINK HE’D BE LIKE A GIRAFFE.WHAT DO YOU THINK IS SPIRITANIMAL IS I THINK HE’S HE’S GOTA LITTLE FROG IN HIM MAN.I THINK THE GUYS GOT GOT ALITTLE FROG HE’S ALREADY GOT THEVOICE OF A FROG SO.ALL RIGHT.THANK YOU SO MUCH.