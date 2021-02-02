Rahul Gandhi slams centre on Farmer protest, says 'Build bridges, not walls'| Oneindia News

Rajya Sabha Proceedings have been adjourned till 9 am tomorrow.

With 8,635 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the lowest single-day rise in its tally in nearly eight months.

In a shocking incident, at least 12 kids were administered hand sanitizer instead of the oral polio vaccine drops at a Primary Health Centre in Kapsi-Kopari village in Yavatmal in Maharashtra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites on Delhi's borders, and asked the Centre to build bridges and not walls.

US President Joe Biden called Monday on Myanmar's military to relinquish power immediately and ordered a review to consider reimposing sanctions lifted during the nation's transition to democracy.

#FarmerProtest #RajyaSabha #JoeBiden