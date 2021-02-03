India's reputation took massive hit: Rahul Gandhi | Oneindia News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Centre saying barricading Delhi's borders has hit India's reputation; Asserting that the new agriculture laws were passed after extensive discussions in Parliament, the BJP told the opposition not to make the farmers protest another Shaheen Bagh; The government has sent a notice to Twitter for reinstating a number of accounts that were supporting the farmers’ protests despite the IT Ministry's orders to block them.

