Winter Storm Buries New York City Streets, Sidewalks

Above ground subway and commuter rail service resumes this morning.
But those planning to travel by car have a lot of issues to deal with, including digging out their vehicles.
CBS2's John Dias has an update from Astoria, Queens.
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn looks ahead to the second day of this two-part snowstorm on Tuesday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio wants New Yorkers to stay off the roads so sanitation vehicles can clear the streets. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez..