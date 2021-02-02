Tokyo 2020 President Says Olympic Games Will Proceed Regardless of COVID-19

On Tuesday, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori announced that the Olympic Games would go ahead as planned this year.

The Olympics were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for July 23, 2021.

Mori said that “regardless of how the COVID-19 situation (looks)” the Olympics would take place.

He also added that the “discussion” surrounding the Olympics was no longer about whether or not they’d be held, but about how they would be.

We go beyond the discussion of whether we hold (the Games) or not hold.

We are to come up with 'new' Olympics, Yoshiro Mori, via CNN .

Mori’s statement comes amid speculation that the rescheduled games will not be able to be held this summer.

Some areas of Japan are in a state of emergency due to a recent spike in infections.

According to ‘USA Today,’ recent polls suggest that 80 percent of the Japanese public believe the games should or will be either canceled or postponed again.