Should Business leaders take a stance on social issues? p1

In the last few weeks we've seen an increase in business leaders speaking up on social issues and politics.

Most notably when media platforms like Facebook and Twitter began permanently banning the accounts of popular conservative voices like former President Trump, and Parler.

Why are they taking such bold stances?

Ben Hall will be joined by Vanderbilt Professor of Business Strategy Mark Cohen to discuss some of the ethics of business leaders showcasing their abilities to make such strong editorial decisions, and growing calls to regulate these big online platforms.