Historian ready to resume Detroit tours

Last year, Jamon Jordan was just coming off a busy February and diving into a full March of Detroit tours focused on African American history when concerns over the spread of COVID-19 started to heighten in Michigan.

“I was doing back-to-back tours because February is Black History Month and then the beginning of March is still spring break, so a lot of colleges and schools were off on break,” said Jamon.

“Since there were no health warnings yet, I was still hugging people, I was still taking money from people, I was still filling up buses.”