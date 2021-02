Love Island’s Dr Alex George speaks of new role as youth mental health adviser

It is a failure of society that people do not feel able to talk about mental health issues, Love Island star and newly appointed government adviser Dr Alex George has said.The Accident and Emergency doctor, who appeared on the ITV reality programme in 2018, has been appointed as a youth mental health ambassador.Dr George told Prime Minister Boris Johnson he wants people to be more aware of their mental health and how to protect it.