Composting in an apartment? Worm farming

Keeping a worm farm is one option for recycling your food scraps if you live in an apartment and don't have your own backyard.

'You'll have a thousand new friends straigh away', says Alex King from Compost Revolution.

One of the major benefits of a worm farm is being able to harvest the nutrient dense worm 'wee' and castings will give a boost to your indoor plants.