Police: Officer, citizens shoot man after alleged screwdriver attack near gun range

Las Vegas police say one officer and three citizens shot at a man who stabbed another officer with a screwdriver during an incident inside a gun range parking lot on Wednesday.
That man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Las Vegas police say one officer and three citizens shot at a man who stabbed another officer with a screwdriver during an incident inside a gun range parking lot on Wednesday.
That man was pronounced dead on the scene.
WITH A SCREW DRIVER.THANKS FOR JOINING US LIVE ONT-V...ANDROID T-V..OR WHEREVER YOU'RE STREAMINGUS.
I'M TODD QUINONES.AND... I'M TRICIA KEAN.LAS VEGAS POLICE SAY...ONE OFFICER AND THREEPEOPLE....SHOT AT A MAN.....WHO STABBED ANOTHEROFFICER.....WITH A SCREWDRIBER....DURING AN INCIDENT....IN THE PARKING LOT....OF A GUN RANGE.....ON DEAN MARTIN.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER....ASTRID MENDEZ.....IS LIVE WITH THE VERYLATEST....ON THE INVESTIGATION...RIGHT NOW.ASTRID?THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUESHERE AT THE 5900 BLOCK OF DEANMARTIN.AN OFFICE IS INJURED AND ASUSPECT DIED AT THE SCENE.POLICE SAY THIS ALL STARTEDAROUND 1PM, WHEN THE SUSPECTWAS ASKED TO LEAVE THERANGE 702 AFTER HE STARTED TOMESS AROUND WITH THEIRPROPERTY.SOME PEOPLE EVEN WAITED OUTSIDEFOR POLICE TO ARRIVE.WHEN THEY SHOWED UP, THESUSPECT REFUSED TO COOPERATEAND THAT'S WHEN THINGS STAREDTO GO SOUTHTHE NEVADA HEALTH RESPONSE...MAKING "TWO" UPDATES...TO THESTATE'S COVID-19 IMMUNIZATIONEFFORTS.
13 Action News Reporter Astrid Mendez spoke with a criminal attorney about whether three armed citizens could face any charges..
**The America in question**
The United States of America is one country with 50 states: this contradiction alone sums up..