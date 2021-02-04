Vegan woman enrages friend with ‘crazy’ housesitting plans: ‘She threw out [all] the meat’

A man consulted Reddit’s “Am I the A******”forum for advice after his longtime vegan friendthrew away his belonging while dog-sitting.“I had supplied her with plenty of dog foodand gave her some very specific instructions …When I got back, my friend was still in myhouse, pouring food into my dog’s bowl”.“I noticed that the kind she was using was differentfrom the kind I had given her … She then told methat she had thrown away the dog food I hadgiven her and instead used vegan dog food”.“it didn’t end there.

Apparently, she hadthrown out all the meat in my fridge, includingmy expensive lobster that I was saving forlater … [I] told her to get out of my house”.“While she was leaving, she brought up thetopic of her pay for dog-sitting … I then toldher that since she had thrown out my personalproperty, without even attempting tocompensate for it, I wouldn’t be paying her”.“I think I’m in the right, but my family and friendskeep blowing up my phone telling me what a jerk I am”.Reddit users agreed with the man.

“Crazy veganslike this give us a bad name,” one user said.“She threw out the meat and now nobodycan benefit from it.

The animals truly diedfor nothing,” another commented