New Trial Tests Mixing 2 Different COVID-19 Vaccines

The clinical trial launched in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

As part of the study, patients will receive one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, followed by a dose of the Pfizer vaccine or vice versa.

The U.K.’s Department of Health said the trial is the first of its kind and will test the safety of mixing vaccines for first and second doses.

The study, named “Com-Cov,” will span over 13 months and provide its initial findings by summer.

This is a hugely important clinical trial that will provide us with more vital evidence on the safety of these vaccines when used in different ways, Minister for Covid-19 vaccine deployment Nadhim Zahawi, via statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. recently changed its guidance to say the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines could be mixed in "exceptional situations."