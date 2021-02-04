Mayor De Blasio, Governor Cuomo Battle Over Using Second Vaccine Doses As First Doses

There were lines outside Yankee Stadium on Thursday as New Yorkers registered to receive a COVID vaccine.
Starting Friday, the ballpark in the Bronx will begin serving as a vaccination center.
CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
