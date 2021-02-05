Wild Tales movie

Wild Tales movie Trailer - ARROW - Six short stories that explore the extremities of human behavior involving people in distress.

If you have ever been frustrated by bureaucracy, aggravated by bad drivers or wished you could take revenge on those that have wronged you, Damián Szifron’s dazzling film is for you.

Across six stories of apocalyptic revenge, Wild Tales depicts how modern life and human relationships can drive us mad, behave out of character or seek retribution.

By turns shocking, hilarious, violent and preposterous, the Oscar-nominated Wild Tales is one hell of a thrill ride produced by Pedro Almodóvar.