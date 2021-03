Repo Rate unchanged at 4%, GDP growth projected at 10.5% for FY22 | Oneindia News

In line with the Union Budget 2021, the Reserve Bank of India today projected a GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent for the financial year beginning 1 April.

RBI chief said RBI projects GDP at 10.5% in FY22.

He said the growth outlook has improved significantly and the vaccination drive will help the economic rebound.

India was hit hard by the pandemic, suffering the worst contraction in the June quarter.

#GDP #RepoRate #IndianEconomy