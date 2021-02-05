Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui granted interim bail after over a month in jail | Oneindia News

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui who has been in jail for over a month over allegations of insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses during a show, has been granted interim bail today by the Supreme Court.

Defending the farm laws in Rajya Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government is ready to listen to protesting farmers, but that doesn’t imply that there is a problem with the three laws.

Pharma major Pfizer on Friday said it has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

In line with the Union Budget 2021, the Reserve Bank of India today projected a GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent for the financial year beginning 1 April.

In yet another shocking judgment, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court ruled that touching a child's cheek without any sexual intent does not amount to an offence.

#MunawarFaruqui #FarmersProtest #Pfizer