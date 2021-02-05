Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov showed the world the "flattened" moon. (@kudsverchkov/Newsflash)

This is a rare footage of the incredible cosmic phenomenon of the orbital sunset of the moon as seen from space.In the video, the distorted moon slowly begins to change shape and it looks as if it is slowly deflating until it assumes the shape of a pancake and disappears in the dark.What actually happens in the video is that the moon slowly disappears behind Earth’s horizon and the distortions are caused by the atmosphere of our planet.(@kudsverchkov/Newsflash)