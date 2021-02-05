Beef Bacon Is the Food Trend We've All Been Waiting For

If you love to add bacon to justabout everything you're eating, thenit's time to give beef bacon a try.Beef bacon is exactly whatit sounds: It's bacon madefrom beef instead of pork.Beef bacon is made by curing,drying, smoking, and thenthinly slicing beef belly.Beef bacon is salty, beefy, anda bit heavier than pork bacon.You'll use your beef bacon in the exactsame ways you would use pork bacon.It's often available at major supermarketsand retail stores including Walmart, WholeFoods, Trader Joe's, and Fresh Direct