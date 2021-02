Closing the COVID-19 vaccine gap: A closer look at Nevada's new equity initiative

Gov.

Steve Sisolak says the state's new Equity and Fairness Initiative aims to make sure all Nevadans have an equal shot at getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor says Southern Nevada is falling short of that goal, saying the vaccine has not been distributed equally across racial and ethnic groups -- including those who have been most impacted by the virus.

13 Action News Reporter Astrid Mendez has a closer look at the plan.