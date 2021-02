MacGyver S05E08 SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini

MacGyver 5x08 "SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini" Season 5 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Mac and team rush to help when Matty’s former mentor, Ian Cain (Robert Patrick), and his embassy staff come down with a deadly, mysterious illness.

Also, Taylor and Bozer work with Jerry Ortega (“Hawaii Five-0’s” Jorge Garcia) to infiltrate a Codex cell, on MACGYVER, Friday, February 12th on CBS.