First dogs to appear during the Puppy Bowl

MAKE AN APPEARANCE ATTHE "PUPPY BOWL" TOMORROW."MAJOR" AND "CHAMP" WILL BE WITHFIRST LADY JILL BIDEN IN APUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT THATWILL AIR DURING THEEVENT.CHECK THIS OUT..."THE UNCONDITIONAL LOVE FROM ADOG ISONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL THINGSON EARTH.

SO WE OWE IT TO THEMTO KEEPOURSELVES HEALTHY."MRS. BIDEN WILL USE THE FAMILY'SGERMAN SHEPHERDS IN AMESSAGE ABOUT WEARING FACEMASKS."PUPPY BOWL" AIRS EVERY SUPERBOWL SUNDAY ON"DISCOVERY PLUS" CHANNEL.AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE EVENTPROMOTES ADOPTINSHELTER PETS... WHICH IS FITTINGBECAUSE "MAJOR" IS BELIEVED TOBETHE FIRST FORMER SHELTER DOG TOLIVE IN THE WHITEHOUSE.