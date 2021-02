Video: Heavier snowfall to arrive in Mass. Sunday afternoon

INTENSITY.WINTER STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECTFOR SOUTHEASTERN MASSACHUSETTS,AND THAT WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYFOR MOST LOCATIONS.THAT INCLUDES THE ISLANDS WHEREWE ARE EXPECTING MIXING.THAT CONTINUES UNTIL 1:00 IN THEMORNING.THE WORST OF THIS IS REALLY OVERBY 8:00 TONIGHT.37 RIGHT NOW WITH A GOOD AMOUNTOF CLOUDS.NOT ALL THAT COLD, SO THAT WILLPLAY A PART WITH THE AMOUNT OFSNOW WE ARE EXPECTING.WHILE THE SNOW BECOMES MOREWIDESPREAD AROUND MIDDAY IT ISHEAVIEST AS WE TRAVEL THROUGHTHE AFTERNOON.THAT IS GOING TO BE OUR BIGGESTIMPACT AS FAR AS TRAVEL.HIGHS TOPPING OUT IN THE MID30’S FOR MOST SPOTS BUT WEWILL SEE SOME 40’S TOWARD THEISLANDS.THAT WILL KEEP TOTALS A LITTLELOWER.THIS IS THE TIMELINE SHOWING ASWE PROGRESS THROUGH LATE MORNINGINTO AFTERNOON THE SNOW DOESCONTINUE TO FILL IN.IF YOU ARE OUT AND ABOUT WITHINTHE NEXT TWO HOURS, YOU WILL SEECONDITIONS START TO TAKE A TURNRATHER QUICKLY.THIS IS NOON TODAY.MOST OF US DEALING WITH THE SNOWAND IT STARTS TO GET MOREINTENSE AS WE HAVE HEAVY BANDSSETTING UP TO THE SOUTH.ANY SORT OF MIXING WITH RAINTOWARD THE CAPE WILL LIKELY FLIPOVER WITH THE MORE INTENSE BANDSTHE CONTINUE THROUGH THEAFTERNOON.BETWEEN NOON AND 6:00 HEAVYAREAS OF BANDS OF SNOW SET UPWHERE WE COULD SEE 2 INCHES PERHOUR.WE ARE EXPECTING A FLAKE OR TWOEXPECTED TONIGHT.WITH THAT TIMELINE 3 TO 6 INCHESFOR MOST AREAS EXTENDING INTONEW HAMPSHIRE.FARTHER NORTH AND WEST INLAND 1TO 3 INCHES.6 TO 8 INCHES WILL BE CONFINEDTO THE LOWER END OF THE RANGE.WE HAVE MORE MIXING IN PLACEAROUND NANTUCKET.WE LOOK AT THE SEVEN DAYFORECAST AND WE DRY OUT INTO THESTART OF THE WORK WEEK.A FEW SNOW SHOWERS FOR TUESDAYAFTERNOON.COULD BRING ANOTHER FEW INCHESTO THE AREA BY TUESDAY N