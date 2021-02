Hosts accurately predict Super Bowl 55 outcome on Madden

This Super Bowl 55 simulation on Madden 21 played out awfully similar to Sunday's game.

SUPER BOWL 55 IS IN THEBOOKS...AND LOOK YOU CAN FINDTHE REAL HIGHLIGHTSANYWHERE.... SO THAT GAVE USAN IDEA.

ESPN 1-0-6-3'S TYREESMITH AND I DISAGREED ON WHOWOULD WIN... SO WE TOOK IT TOTHE VIRTUAL GRIDIRONYOUR SUPER BOWL 55 MADDENHIGHLIGHTS!

WHICH DIDN'T LOOKMUCH DIFFERENT THAN HOWTONIGHT PLAYED OUT.THEO- TYREE!

TYREE- MY MAN!THEO- WHATSAY YOU GOT THE BUCKS RIGHT?TYREE- AYE MAN TB12 ALL DAY.THEO- BRUH, ANOTHER SUPER BOWLFOR TOM BRADY.

TYREE- ONLYBECAUSE THE SAINTS FUMBLED THEBAG IN THE DIVISIONAL.

THEO-WELL, THEY ALWAYS DO THAT.

BUTYOU KNOW WHO DOESNTHE BAG?

PATRICK MAHOMES ANDTHESE CHIEFS.

TYREE- I DONKNOW!

HE DID THROW THREEINTERCEPTIONS IN IN GAME,COULD HAPPEN AGAIN.

THEO- WEGONNA SEE.

LETEVEN BETTER HIGHLIGHTS TYREE-WAIT.

MONEY!

AHHH!!*TOM BRADYTHROWS A TOUCHDOWN TO MIKEEVANS.

CROWD CHEERS AND MIKEEVANHANDS IT OFF TO RONALD JONESII FOR A RUSHING TOUCHDOWN.RONALD JONES CELEBRATES.*THEO- WHAT YOU GOING TO DONOW?

MAHOMES MAGIC!*PATRICMAHOMES THROWS A TOUCHDOWN TOTRAVIS KELCE.

FLAG ON THEDEFENSE FOR ROUGHING THEPASSER.* TYREE- THATSGANGSTER.

I WON.

I DONHAVE TO PLAY ANYMORE.*TOMBRADY THROWS TOUCHDOWN TO ROBGRONKOWSKI* THEO- OH MY GOSH.*PATRICK MAHOMES THROWSINTERCEPTION TO JORDANWHITEHEA* TYREE- SEVEN RINGSFOR TOM BRADY.

THATMY FRIEND, INSANE.

THEO- YEAHYOU GOT ME 32-6.

I DIDNREALLY PUT UP MY BEST EFFORT,HOPEFULLY THE CHIEFS DO BETTERTHAN WHAT I DID.

TYREE- WESEE, TOM BRADY IS THE GOAT FORA REASON BEHIND DREW BREES,BUT YOU GET WHAT ITHEO- STOP BEING A HOMER FORYOUR SAINTS.

YOU WON IT WITHHE BUCS, TAMPA BAY FANS BEHAPPY, THAT MIGHT BE THE ONLYRING YOU GET THIS YEAWITH THIS NFL SEASON IN THEREAR VIEWJUSTIN SIMMONS IS POISED