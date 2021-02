PM Modi speaks on MSP | PM coins new FDI meaning | Oneindia News

PM Modi spoke in Parliament on Monday, urging farmers to end their protest as he assured the minimum support price system will stay.

He also cautioned India against falling for FDI, an acronym for Foreign Destructive Ideology after international attention was directed at the farmers protest.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations have intensified to find survivors in the Uttarakhand glacier burst disaster.

All this and more news at 2 pm.

