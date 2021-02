‘India is very proud of the contribution of Sikhs’ PM replies in the Rajya Sabha | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi replied to the questions asked on the motion of Thanks to the President today.

The Prime Minister hailed the Sikh community for its contribution to the nation.

He also said that the people who try to mislead them, this is not going to benefit anyone.

He also compared the new farm laws to the Green revolution.

He expressed his disappointment by the U-turn of those political parties who previously had spoken of agricultural reforms. #PMModi #Parliament #RajyaSabha