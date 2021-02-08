The difference between the three newest covid vaccines

Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Novavax are on their way to introduce their covid vaccine.
Each vaccine is said to protect against the coronavirus and were tested in South Africa where the most deadly variant has taken over.
Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Novavax are on their way to introduce their covid vaccine.
Each vaccine is said to protect against the coronavirus and were tested in South Africa where the most deadly variant has taken over.
PEOPLE LIVING IN SMALL COUNTIES IN THE STATE WILL BE ABLE TO GET THEIR COVID VACCINE AT THEIR LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT INSTEAD OF..
;rslthja;sroihja;r'shja;rohij