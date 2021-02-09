Uttarakhand: ITBP conducts rescue ops overnight, UP govt issues helpline numbers

Rescue operations were underway at Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.

A team of ITBP personnel carried out the rescue operations overnight.

Team worked towards removing debris and clearing the way in the tunnel.

Glacier blast triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand leaving at least 26 people dead.

As many as 171 people are still missing following the disaster in Chamoli district.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting over Chamoli glacier burst in Lucknow.

The UP government issued a toll free number for people seeking information of their close ones.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said "CM conducted a high level meeting over glacier burst in Chamoli in Uttarakhand.

A toll free no.

1070 and Whatsapp no.

9454441036 has been established for up people.

CM has also ordered to set up a state control room at Haridwar."