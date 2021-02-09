Legislative effort to legalize sports betting in Minnesota

Did you have a bet down on the big game today?

The only way to have placed a bet on the game in minnesota is to either get out of the state or go underground.

But, there is a movement underway in st.

Paul to legalize sports betting here.

Kimt news 3's george mallet talked to the key players and has our story.

A week ago thursday, minnesota state lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill that would legalize sports betting in our state.

I spoke with the legislators sponsoring the bill?

"*?

"*?

"* and it is qui clear?

"*?

"*?

"* they are pla win.

Legalized sports betting is sweeping the nation.

State legislatures are moving quickly to pass measures.

Fans love the idea of getting a bet down on their favorite game... legally.

We're able to place bets on sports comng back, right?

And that's huge.

And two to be able to legally gamble and not have to back door it is great.

Previous attempts to pass sportsbook legislation died unceremonious ly in st paul.

Just over a week ago, though, state senator karla bigham of the dfl and representative pat garofalo, a republican, filed a new bill to legalize sports betting.

Garofalo: in minnesota, we're sports fans.

Right?

We love our vikings, we love our minnesota wild, we love our minnesota twins and we love our timberwolves.

That's what we are.

And so the opportunity to put a few dollars down on the game is just a form of recreation.

It's a form of amusement.

Bigham: people don't want to keep driving to iowa.

It's time for us to do that and join the ranks.

We need to do it.

It isn't a thing to balance a budget with.

You don't do sin taxes like legalization of sports betting or marijuana or fireworks, all of which i support to.

To balance a budget.

You do this to shine a light on it, to put some consumer protections on it.

The chance to bet on the chiefs or bucs to return to the superbowl next year, though, faces some significant obstacles.

Native american tribes largely oppose sports betting.

And, although the legislation is bi?

"*partisan, bigham and garofalo are members of the minority party within their respective chambers.

Garofalo: the republican backing this bill is in the democratic?

"* controlled house.

The democrat backing this bill is in the republican?

"* controlled senat.

It seems that in that sense you two are swimming upstream.

It is true to say that the support and opposition to this is both bipartisan.

There are some republicans and democrats in favor.

There are some republicans and democrats opposed.

But, the overwhelming majority of the public, the people that we represent at the capitol are in support of this measure and want to see it.

Both senator bigham and representative garofalo are optimistic the measure can pass because of public