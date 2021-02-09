Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail

Hong Kong's top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the city's national security law.
Bryan Wood reports.
Hong Kong's top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the city's national security law.
Bryan Wood reports.
Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 9, 2021
Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday ordered pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai to stay behind..
Judges are considering whether tycoon should be allowed bail over security charges in a precedent-setting decision.