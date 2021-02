India's first women team inducted into CRPF's CoBRA Commando unit| Oneindia News

For the first time ever, India gets women Cobra commando, A maiden contingent of 34 CRPF women personnel was on Saturday inducted into its specialised jungle warfare commando force CoBRA, which will soon be deployed in the anti-Naxal operations grid of the country.The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action was raised under the CRPF in 2009 for undertaking intelligence-based jungle warfare operations.

