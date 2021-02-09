A silver lining in a difficult year, Americans say 2020 was full of tender moments they'll never forget

Seven in ten (70%) said that 2020 changed their perspective on what truly matters.

Events like dinner with family (44%), phone conversations with family and friends (42%) and quality conversation (41%) topped the list of things that respondents value more than ever.The study of 2,000 census-balanced Americans examined how such small actions had the power to create memories that were able to brighten up a long, dark year and how people's perspectives have changed.

Almost two in three Americans said even though 2020 was full of heartache, they will remember certain tender moments from that year for the rest of their lives.From in-depth conversations with mom over video calls to hearing a girlfriend declare her love for the first time after countless unprecedented hours together respondents experienced some truly touching moments in 2020.Other respondents said they'll remember precious moments like getting engaged, seeing a newborn smile for the first time or a grandmother waving to her grandson through a window.

The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nathan's Famous found three in five (59%) credited their loved ones for keeping them sane in 2020.

However, time together doesn't come without a few zany moments, still 64% said they still love those close to them more than ever.In spite of going a little stir-crazy three in four (73%) think it's more important than ever to show love to those you care about.Respondents definitely had opinions about the best methods to demonstrate such devotion.

Seventy-percent said frequent little gestures are "a thousand times more important" than the occasional big loving gesture.

When asked what little gestures would melt respondents' hearts a third (35%) wished for someone to take care of dinner without having to ask.

Thirty-four percent said doing the grocery shopping for them would be positively swoon-worthy while 32% would be thrilled if someone would fill their car with gas for them.Over half of respondents (58%) said the way they think about love has totally changed in light of 2020.

Diane Purnell, brand manager for Nathan's Famous, said, "It's no surprise that Americans have experienced a reshuffling of priorities since the pandemic started.

The data shows that little moments like family dinners and quality conversations matter more than ever.

These special moments don't need to be elaborate displays of affection.

Just sitting down for a meal can create a lasting memory."Respondents' preferred love languages (quality time, acts of service, physical touch, words of affirmation, and gifts) have even evolved over the course of the pandemic.Forty-seven percent said their preferred love language has even changed since the start of 2020 with quality time (39%), words of affirmation (35%) and acts of service (14%) rounding out the top three.With Valentine's Day right around the corner 62% revealed they don't want a big fuss this year but over half (51%) want to make the day special in a new way.

After all everyone has been through three in five respondents (60%) think Valentine's Day should celebrate love in all its forms and not just the romantic variety.

Diane Purnell added, "Valentine's Day doesn't just have to be for grand romantic gestures.

It's about showing affection for all the loved ones in your life.

We thought it was great to see 45% of respondents think it's an act of true love to let someone take a bite of your hot dog and 52% would even be willing to marry someone immediately who gave them a hot dog bouquet!"