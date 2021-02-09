Skip to main content
Friday, February 12, 2021

Dow Movers: HON, WBA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%.

Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 26.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Honeywell International, trading down 1.2%.

Honeywell International is lower by about 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.9%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.6% on the day.

