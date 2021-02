Nevada sportsbooks won $12.5M from wagers placed on Super Bowl LV

It's tough to beat an oddsmaker, as Nevada sportsbooks report another Super Bowl profit from this year's game.

WEEKEND.NEVADA SPORTSBOOKS WON $12.5MILLION FROM WAGERS PLACED ONTHE SUPER BOWL.WHILE THE NUMBERS ARE UN-AUDITED - THAT MAKES IT THEFOURTH BEST WIN FOR BOOKS INTHE LAST DECADE.NEW NUMBERS RELEASED TODAY FROMTHE STATE GAMING BOARD SHOWMORE THAN $136 MILLION WASWAGERED IN THE STATE ON THE BIGGAME.